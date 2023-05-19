Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Position Lessened by Capital Square LLC

Capital Square LLC trimmed its position in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,198 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,027 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SUM. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Summit Materials by 35.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Summit Materials by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Summit Materials by 141.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the third quarter valued at about $153,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SUM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Summit Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Summit Materials from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Summit Materials from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.08.

Summit Materials Price Performance

NYSE:SUM traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.31. 283,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,535. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.99 and a 12-month high of $34.40. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.47.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.12. Summit Materials had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $407.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Summit Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

