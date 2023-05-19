Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$79.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of C$76.00.

SLF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Evercore boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, CIBC lowered Sun Life Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from C$71.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$73.31.

Sun Life Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

SLF opened at C$66.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$64.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$64.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.33, a current ratio of 8.22 and a quick ratio of 84,866.00. The stock has a market cap of C$39.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.98. Sun Life Financial has a 12 month low of C$52.97 and a 12 month high of C$69.09.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.28%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

