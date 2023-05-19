Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sunoco from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Sunoco from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Sunoco from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Sunoco from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.29.

Shares of SUN stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.39. The company had a trading volume of 35,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.31. Sunoco has a 52-week low of $34.26 and a 52-week high of $48.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.33.

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.20. Sunoco had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 41.03%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sunoco will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.842 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This is a boost from Sunoco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUN. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Sunoco in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Sunoco in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Sunoco by 7,627.3% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunoco by 62.7% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 16.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through Fuel Distribution and Marketing and All Other segments. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products, which it supplies to third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

