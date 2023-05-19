SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SPWR has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on SunPower from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on SunPower from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank began coverage on SunPower in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a sector perform rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on SunPower from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of SunPower in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SunPower currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.82.

SunPower Stock Performance

Shares of SunPower stock opened at $10.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 80.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.87. SunPower has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $28.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $492.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.25 million. SunPower had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 1.81%. Equities analysts anticipate that SunPower will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SunPower news, CEO Peter Faricy bought 7,500 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,458 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,416.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunPower

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 425.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,704,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810,149 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,426,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,427,000 after purchasing an additional 83,252 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,709,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,655,000 after purchasing an additional 72,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 837,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,298,000 after purchasing an additional 58,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 824,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,791,000 after purchasing an additional 124,946 shares in the last quarter. 36.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SunPower

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of solar panels and systems. The company provides fully integrated solar, storage, and home energy solutions. The company was founded by Thomas L. Dinwoodie, Robert Lorenzini and Richard M. Swanson in April 1985 and is headquartered in Richmond, CA.

