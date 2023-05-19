Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.01

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $1.01, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.07.

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership of income-producing real estate, which is primarily used for retail and office purposes. The firm operates through the following business segments: Office, Retail and Convention. The Office segment comprises of Suntec city, park mall, and pacific highway.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.