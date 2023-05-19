Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SMCI. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wedbush reissued an underperform rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $112.00.

Super Micro Computer Stock Up 6.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI opened at $164.56 on Thursday. Super Micro Computer has a one year low of $37.01 and a one year high of $166.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Super Micro Computer

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Shiu Leung Chan purchased 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $133.09 per share, with a total value of $133,090.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,992,700. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP George Kao sold 553 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $74,760.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,239 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $978,640.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 14.50% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 0.9% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 1.4% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 0.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 18,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Super Micro Computer, Inc engages in the distribution and manufacture of information technology solutions and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management products.

See Also

