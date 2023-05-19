Susan Daimler Sells 3,657 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) insider Susan Daimler sold 3,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total transaction of $163,321.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,230,213.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZG traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.52. 482,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,808. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $48.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of -76.39 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 12.70 and a current ratio of 12.70.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.22. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $469.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.37 million. Analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zillow Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,489,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,275,000 after buying an additional 343,693 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,032,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,438,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,183,000 after buying an additional 167,139 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,938,000 after buying an additional 39,464 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 822,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,947,000 after buying an additional 47,240 shares during the period. 20.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZG shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Monday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Zillow Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.90.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

