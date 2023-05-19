SVB Leerink Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX)

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink boosted their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Immatics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 16th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now expects that the company will earn ($0.21) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.22). The consensus estimate for Immatics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.45) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Immatics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.35) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on IMTX. Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on Immatics in a research report on Friday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Immatics in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price target on Immatics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Immatics stock opened at $9.68 on Friday. Immatics has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $13.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.72 and its 200-day moving average is $8.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMTX. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Immatics during the first quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Immatics by 224.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Immatics by 230.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Immatics by 49.0% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Immatics during the first quarter worth $84,000. 29.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

