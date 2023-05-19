Sweat Economy (SWEAT) Price Up 2.6% This Week

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 18th. Sweat Economy has a market capitalization of $40.29 million and $853,610.31 worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sweat Economy has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. One Sweat Economy token can currently be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sweat Economy Token Profile

Sweat Economy’s launch date was September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 22,527,672,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,966,795,002 tokens. Sweat Economy’s official website is www.sweateconomy.com. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. Sweat Economy’s official message board is medium.com/sweat-economy. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user.

SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

Sweat Economy Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sweat Economy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sweat Economy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sweat Economy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

