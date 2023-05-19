Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Syneos Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Syneos Health from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Shares of Syneos Health stock opened at $41.52 on Friday. Syneos Health has a twelve month low of $22.89 and a twelve month high of $79.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 1.62.

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. Syneos Health had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Analysts forecast that Syneos Health will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNH. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 69,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,697,000 after acquiring an additional 24,933 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 214.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 15,091 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,042,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical solutions. It operates through the Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions segments. The Clinical Solutions segment offers global services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics that span Phase I to IV of clinical development.

