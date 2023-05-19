Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Synopsys updated its Q3 guidance to $2.70-$2.75 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $10.77-$10.84 EPS.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $409.71 on Friday. Synopsys has a 52-week low of $267.00 and a 52-week high of $410.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $374.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $349.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on SNPS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total transaction of $1,565,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,559,583.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Synopsys by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Synopsys by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

