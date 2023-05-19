Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Synopsys updated its Q3 guidance to $2.70-$2.75 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $10.77-$10.84 EPS.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $417.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.57 billion, a PE ratio of 69.09, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $374.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $349.79. Synopsys has a 52-week low of $267.00 and a 52-week high of $418.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total transaction of $1,565,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,559,583.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Synopsys

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Synopsys by 5.4% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Synopsys by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Synopsys by 18.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 5.9% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP increased its position in Synopsys by 0.6% in the first quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 7,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $427.91.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

