Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPSGet Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Synopsys updated its Q3 guidance to $2.70-$2.75 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $10.77-$10.84 EPS.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $417.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.57 billion, a PE ratio of 69.09, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $374.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $349.79. Synopsys has a 52-week low of $267.00 and a 52-week high of $418.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total transaction of $1,565,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,559,583.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Synopsys

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Synopsys by 5.4% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Synopsys by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Synopsys by 18.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 5.9% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP increased its position in Synopsys by 0.6% in the first quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 7,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $427.91.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

Earnings History for Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS)

