Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Synopsys updated its Q3 guidance to $2.70-$2.75 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $10.77-$10.84 EPS.

Synopsys Trading Up 8.7 %

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $409.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $374.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $349.79. Synopsys has a 1-year low of $267.00 and a 1-year high of $410.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.09, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on SNPS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.91.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synopsys

In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total transaction of $1,565,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,559,583.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Synopsys by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 340.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 19,185.7% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 47,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 88,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,297,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

