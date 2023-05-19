Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $420.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $427.91.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Price Performance

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $409.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.40 billion, a PE ratio of 69.09, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.18. Synopsys has a 1 year low of $267.00 and a 1 year high of $410.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $374.48 and its 200 day moving average is $349.79.

Insider Activity

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 17.41%. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total transaction of $1,565,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,758 shares in the company, valued at $6,559,583.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synopsys

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synopsys

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.