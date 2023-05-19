Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.88.

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Synovus Financial stock traded down $0.78 on Thursday, reaching $27.26. 289,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,720,866. Synovus Financial has a 1-year low of $25.19 and a 1-year high of $44.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.46.

Synovus Financial Increases Dividend

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 28.04%. The business had revenue of $613.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Synovus Financial’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Synovus Financial will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. This is a boost from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synovus Financial

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Blair acquired 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.30 per share, with a total value of $120,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,495.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory acquired 2,000 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.33 per share, for a total transaction of $60,660.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 28,809 shares in the company, valued at $873,776.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin S. Blair acquired 4,600 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.30 per share, for a total transaction of $120,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 86,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,286,495.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 11,375 shares of company stock valued at $309,411. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synovus Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNV. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the first quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the first quarter worth $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 138.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 93.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

Further Reading

