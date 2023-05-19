Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Sypris Solutions stock opened at $1.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.73 million, a P/E ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.05. Sypris Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $2.50.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $29.71 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sypris Solutions

About Sypris Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sypris Solutions by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 13,389 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sypris Solutions by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sypris Solutions by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,507,259 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after buying an additional 287,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.21% of the company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

