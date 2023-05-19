Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Sypris Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of Sypris Solutions stock opened at $1.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.73 million, a P/E ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.05. Sypris Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $2.50.
Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $29.71 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sypris Solutions
About Sypris Solutions
Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sypris Solutions (SYPR)
- It’s Time To Take Another Bite Of Take-Two Interactive
- Zoetis Declares New Dividend, Hinting At Undervaluation
- Good News For Walmart Isn’t So Great For Everybody Else
- Eagle Materials, Answering America’s Building Supply Needs
- Pharma Giants Novartis, Lilly, Merck, and Novo Outperform Market
Receive News & Ratings for Sypris Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sypris Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.