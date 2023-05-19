Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.75.

NASDAQ:SYRS opened at $3.87 on Thursday. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.42 and a 1-year high of $11.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 7.37 and a quick ratio of 7.37.

Syros Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SYRS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.01). Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 485.12% and a negative return on equity of 118.11%. The company had revenue of ($0.75) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 48.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

