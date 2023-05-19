T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Camden National Bank

Camden National Bank trimmed its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,371 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,019 shares during the period. T-Mobile US accounts for about 2.3% of Camden National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Camden National Bank’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $10,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TMUS. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 8,788 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 385 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 281 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,958 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,638 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other T-Mobile US news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,071,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 3,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $464,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 297,544 shares in the company, valued at $44,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,071,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,019 shares of company stock worth $19,385,000. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.30.

NASDAQ TMUS traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.55. 2,930,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,311,264. The firm has a market cap of $166.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.76 and a fifty-two week high of $154.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.82 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.27%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

