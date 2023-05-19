Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,994 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $4,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at $8,867,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 92,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,031,000 after acquiring an additional 10,860 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.0% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 25,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 139.6% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $139.63 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.00 and a 1 year high of $141.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.54. The firm has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($4.30). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TTWO. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $132.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $141.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $145.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.27.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total transaction of $8,347,024.12. Following the transaction, the president now owns 262,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,078,237.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

