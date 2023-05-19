Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.62.

Several research analysts recently commented on TNDM shares. Bank of America cut Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut Tandem Diabetes Care from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Tandem Diabetes Care Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of TNDM stock opened at $29.62 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12 month low of $29.20 and a 12 month high of $75.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.58. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Activity at Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $223.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.99 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 17.77%. Tandem Diabetes Care’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Leigh Vosseller acquired 3,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.77 per share, for a total transaction of $98,801.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,660 shares in the company, valued at $185,478.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total transaction of $411,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,604.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Leigh Vosseller bought 3,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.77 per share, with a total value of $98,801.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,478.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tandem Diabetes Care

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 272.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 63,721 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 46,594 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,485 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 163,604 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,644,000 after acquiring an additional 22,936 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,066,929 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $83,938,000 after acquiring an additional 239,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sessa Capital IM L.P. bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,947,000. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.