Target (NYSE:TGT) Announces Earnings Results

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29, RTT News reports. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Target updated its Q2 guidance to $1.30-1.70 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $7.75-8.75 EPS.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $154.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 993,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,182,937. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.02. Target has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $183.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $160.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s payout ratio is 73.59%.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Target by 3,577.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Target by 3.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Target by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in Target by 191.5% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen dropped their price target on Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.69.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

