Target (NYSE:TGT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29, RTT News reports. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Target updated its Q2 guidance to $1.30-1.70 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $7.75-8.75 EPS.

Target Stock Up 0.1 %

TGT stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $154.38. 809,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,180,911. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $160.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.02. Target has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $183.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s payout ratio is 73.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.69.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Target by 3,577.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Target by 3.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Target by 131.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Target during the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in Target by 191.5% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

