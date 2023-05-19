Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (TARO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 23rd. Analysts expect Taro Pharmaceutical Industries to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:TARO opened at $28.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 0.64. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12 month low of $22.89 and a 12 month high of $40.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.15 and its 200-day moving average is $28.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TARO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Institutional Trading of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Krensavage Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter valued at about $15,611,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 284,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter valued at $224,000. 11.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

