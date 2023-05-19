Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (TARO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 23rd. Analysts expect Taro Pharmaceutical Industries to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter.
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Up 0.5 %
NYSE:TARO opened at $28.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 0.64. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12 month low of $22.89 and a 12 month high of $40.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.15 and its 200-day moving average is $28.47.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
TARO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.
