Teck Resources (OTCMKTS:TCKRF) Shares Set to Split on Tuesday, May 23rd

Teck Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TCKRF – Get Rating) shares are going to split on the morning of Tuesday, May 23rd. The 2.49253727 split was announced on Tuesday, May 23rd. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, May 23rd.

OTCMKTS:TCKRF opened at $71.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.46. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $73.60.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

