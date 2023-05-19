Ted F. Angus Sells 5,637 Shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Stock

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) EVP Ted F. Angus sold 5,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $158,512.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,727,386.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AssetMark Financial Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of AMK traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.41. 83,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,213. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.88 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. AssetMark Financial had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $164.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.90 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of AssetMark Financial

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMK. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AssetMark Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on AssetMark Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. The company was founded by Ronald Dennis Cordes, Brian O’Toole and Richard Steiny in 1996 and is headquartered in Concord, CA.

Further Reading

