Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.00.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

Telephone and Data Systems Price Performance

TDS stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.03. 1,255,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,280,054. Telephone and Data Systems has a 52 week low of $6.73 and a 52 week high of $18.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Telephone and Data Systems Dividend Announcement

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 0.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.53%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -139.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telephone and Data Systems

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 14,894 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 25.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 306,067 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,254,000 after buying an additional 62,504 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 449.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,360 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 19,929 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 147,434 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 39,356 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 6,794 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc is a diversified telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of communications services, retail wireless connections, broadband, video, and voice connections. It operates through the following segments: UScellular, TDS Telecom, and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.