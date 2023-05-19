Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,256 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 923.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,218,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,246,000 after purchasing an additional 93,837 shares in the last quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 66,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 80,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 396,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after purchasing an additional 7,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MY Purposeful Wealth CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $543,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

SCHF stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,939,495. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $36.03. The stock has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.93.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.