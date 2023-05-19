Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 81 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 78.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21.0% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 214.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 11,714 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,952,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of IWM traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $176.71. The company had a trading volume of 11,101,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,137,768. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.77. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

