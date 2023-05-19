Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $307,000.

IBDO remained flat at $25.24 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 83,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,647. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.09. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $25.26.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (IBDO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg global index of USD denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2022 and Jan 1, 2024. IBDO was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

