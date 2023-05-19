Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 762 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.44.

Shares of DIS traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.24. The stock had a trading volume of 5,414,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,058,981. The company has a market cap of $168.55 billion, a PE ratio of 41.67, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $126.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 3,423 shares of company stock worth $339,801 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

