Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $34,000 Investment in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Little House Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 38,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.63. The stock had a trading volume of 53,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,695. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $22.51 and a 1 year high of $24.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.57.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (IBDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between December 31, 2026 and December 16, 2027. IBDS was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

