Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,600 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 264.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,205 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.21.

Comcast Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $41.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,632,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,760,797. The company has a market capitalization of $172.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.02. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $44.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $75,467.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,507,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,600,616.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

