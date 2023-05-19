Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Hits New 52-Week High at $74.10

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $74.10 and last traded at $73.57, with a volume of 113518 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.76.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Tammy Romo sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $426,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,510,598.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $50,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,458. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tammy Romo sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $426,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,510,598.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 44,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $3,158,000. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 53,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 28,038 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 100,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,155,000. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment is composed of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, micro hospitals and physician practices.

