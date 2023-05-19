Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a buy rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Tennant in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Tennant Stock Down 0.2 %

Tennant stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.02. The stock had a trading volume of 19,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,362. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.98. Tennant has a 52-week low of $54.90 and a 52-week high of $80.52.

Tennant Dividend Announcement

Tennant ( NYSE:TNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $305.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.53 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 7.04%. Tennant’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tennant will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.71%.

Insider Transactions at Tennant

In other news, Director Azita Arvani sold 2,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total transaction of $164,000.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,718 shares in the company, valued at $899,035.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its holdings in Tennant by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 27,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Tennant by 13.2% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 490,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,733,000 after buying an additional 57,000 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Tennant in the third quarter valued at $235,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Tennant in the third quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Tennant by 23.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

About Tennant

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, cleaning tools and supplies, and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

Featured Stories

