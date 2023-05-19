TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($0.44) Per Share

TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of TeraGo in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 16th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.44) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.43). The consensus estimate for TeraGo’s current full-year earnings is ($0.49) per share.

TeraGo (TSE:TGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$6.34 million during the quarter.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of TeraGo from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Shares of TGO opened at C$2.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$3.00 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.25, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$41.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.49. TeraGo has a 1 year low of C$1.95 and a 1 year high of C$5.03.

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and cloud services for businesses primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

