Terra Classic (LUNC) Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. Over the last week, Terra Classic has traded up 9% against the US dollar. One Terra Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Terra Classic has a market cap of $532.87 million and $26.67 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006971 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003321 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003483 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003081 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001464 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Terra Classic

Terra Classic (LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,851,481,337,591 coins and its circulating supply is 5,881,326,049,069 coins. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Terra Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

