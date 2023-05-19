TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their target price on shares of TETRA Technologies from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

TETRA Technologies Stock Performance

TTI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.80. The company had a trading volume of 240,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,879. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.42. TETRA Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $362.32 million, a PE ratio of 55.61 and a beta of 2.54.

Insider Transactions at TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies ( NYSE:TTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $147.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TETRA Technologies will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Matthew Sanderson bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 484,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,167. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brady M. Murphy bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.41 per share, with a total value of $102,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,722,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,873,554.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Sanderson bought 7,500 shares of TETRA Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 484,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,167. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 59,750 shares of company stock worth $204,040. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TETRA Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTI. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 283.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,114,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,051 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,868,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,751 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 4,490,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,086 shares in the last quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 2,723,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,216,000 after purchasing an additional 710,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $2,383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products, and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry.

Featured Stories

