Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stake Boosted by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 70.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,859 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXN. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 993.8% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $169.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,660,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,048,256. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.21. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $186.30.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.