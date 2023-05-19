Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Textainer Group Stock Performance

Textainer Group stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.63. 139,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,735. Textainer Group has a 12 month low of $25.47 and a 12 month high of $37.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Textainer Group alerts:

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 36.01%. The firm had revenue of $202.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.05 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Textainer Group will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Textainer Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Textainer Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGH. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Textainer Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Textainer Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textainer Group in the first quarter worth $47,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Textainer Group during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

About Textainer Group

(Get Rating)

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment includes standard dry freight containers and also includes refrigerated and other special-purpose containers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.