Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Textainer Group stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.63. 139,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,735. Textainer Group has a 12 month low of $25.47 and a 12 month high of $37.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.20.
Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 36.01%. The firm had revenue of $202.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.05 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Textainer Group will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGH. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Textainer Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Textainer Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textainer Group in the first quarter worth $47,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Textainer Group during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.69% of the company’s stock.
Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment includes standard dry freight containers and also includes refrigerated and other special-purpose containers.
