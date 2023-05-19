Textron (NYSE:TXT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Separately, Wolfe Research started coverage on Textron in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Textron presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $81.67.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TXT traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.71. 227,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,410,436. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.98. Textron has a 52 week low of $57.11 and a 52 week high of $76.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.48.

Textron Dividend Announcement

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Textron will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Textron’s payout ratio is 1.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Textron news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $16,307,098.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,136 shares in the company, valued at $50,108,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 63,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $4,647,529.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,109,224.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $16,307,098.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,108,025.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Textron

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Textron by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,401 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Textron by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 30,482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Textron by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Textron by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Textron

(Get Rating)

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Textron eAviation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.