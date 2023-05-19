Tezos Price Up 0.7% Over Last 7 Days (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. Tezos has a market cap of $841.55 million and approximately $13.69 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.90 or 0.00003337 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tezos has traded up 0.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tezos alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006963 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003470 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003077 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001462 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 959,599,117 coins and its circulating supply is 938,403,110 coins. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.