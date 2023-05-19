The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares Sells 7,000,000 Shares

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 7,000,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $170,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,326,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,463,552.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

AZEK Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 277.78, a PEG ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.95. The AZEK Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $30.26.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZEK. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AZEK by 272.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,973,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,460 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in AZEK by 30.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,227,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,226,000 after buying an additional 2,162,699 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in AZEK by 848.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,104,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,756,000 after buying an additional 1,882,284 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in AZEK by 74.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,613,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,531,000 after buying an additional 1,111,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in AZEK by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,017,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,316,000 after buying an additional 1,056,388 shares during the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of AZEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America raised shares of AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AZEK from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AZEK from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on AZEK from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AZEK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

