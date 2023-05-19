The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Shares Purchased by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of Children’s Place worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Children’s Place by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Children’s Place by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Children’s Place by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 18,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Children’s Place by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Children’s Place in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Children’s Place from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Children’s Place in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Children’s Place from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Children’s Place from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Children’s Place has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of PLCE stock opened at $24.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $305.41 million, a PE ratio of -58.64 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.38. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.17 and a 1-year high of $57.00.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($3.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.18) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $456.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.34 million. Children’s Place had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.02 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The Children’s Place, Inc engages in the provision of apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. The firm also designs contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. It operates through The Children’s Place U.S.

