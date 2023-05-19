The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,105,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,179 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $133,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Salem Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 16,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 32.4% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,308.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,196.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,308.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 540,473 shares of company stock valued at $33,992,699 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of KO traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $62.72. 6,841,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,696,876. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.78. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $65.47.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.80.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

