The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) Director Purchases $150,150.00 in Stock

The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) Director John Abbott Root Cooper bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.01 per share, with a total value of $150,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 201,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,486.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

John Abbott Root Cooper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 15th, John Abbott Root Cooper bought 15,000 shares of First of Long Island stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.37 per share, with a total value of $155,550.00.

On Monday, May 8th, John Abbott Root Cooper purchased 15,000 shares of First of Long Island stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.33 per share, with a total value of $154,950.00.

On Friday, May 5th, John Abbott Root Cooper purchased 7,718 shares of First of Long Island stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.81 per share, with a total value of $83,431.58.

First of Long Island Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FLIC opened at $10.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $245.68 million, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.05. The First of Long Island Co. has a one year low of $8.79 and a one year high of $20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

First of Long Island Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

FLIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on First of Long Island from $17.50 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut First of Long Island from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First of Long Island

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in First of Long Island by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 1,262.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 2,165.3% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 249.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First of Long Island in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

