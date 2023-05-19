The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE GAB opened at $5.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.68. The Gabelli Equity Trust has a 12 month low of $4.84 and a 12 month high of $6.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 674.7% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 79.9% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 46.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

