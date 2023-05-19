The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:GGZ)

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Stock Performance

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust stock opened at $11.43 on Friday. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $13.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 42.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 2.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter.

The Gabelli Global Small & Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-end management investment trust. Its investment objective is long term capital growth. The company was founded on August 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

