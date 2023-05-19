The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:GGZ)

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.
The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years.
The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Stock Performance
The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust stock opened at $11.43 on Friday. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $13.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.69.
The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Company Profile
The Gabelli Global Small & Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-end management investment trust. Its investment objective is long term capital growth. The company was founded on August 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.
