The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Downgraded by Bank of America to Neutral

Bank of America lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has $130.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $142.00.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on THG. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet downgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $150.71.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Up 0.2 %

The Hanover Insurance Group stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $119.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,806. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.76. The Hanover Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $115.26 and a twelve month high of $149.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently -10,796.40%.

Insider Activity at The Hanover Insurance Group

In other news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total transaction of $119,395.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,428.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hanover Insurance Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 8,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

(Get Rating)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines and Other. The Core Commercial segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other core commercial coverage, such as general liability, commercial umbrella and monoline property.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.