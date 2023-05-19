The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 60.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 114,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 174,029 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $8,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 88.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 5,278 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 235.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

HIG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.15.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $1,125,259.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,152.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $1,125,259.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,152.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $303,447.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,820 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,726.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 96,944 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,248 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $71.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.17 and a twelve month high of $79.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.68. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.26%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

