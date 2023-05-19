The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Stock Position Trimmed by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its position in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Howard Hughes by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 72,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 14.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 12,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.88 per share, with a total value of $930,908.16. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,973,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,065,128.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Douglas Johnstone sold 1,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $84,337.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,825.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 12,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.88 per share, for a total transaction of $930,908.16. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,973,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,065,128.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 138,635 shares of company stock valued at $10,358,580 over the last three months. Insiders own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Howard Hughes in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

NYSE HHC opened at $75.29 on Friday. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 12 month low of $50.90 and a 12 month high of $89.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $196.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.10 million. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 10.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

